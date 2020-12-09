Aliens do exist, Trump knows about it —Israeli space security expert

A former head of Israel’s Defense Ministry’s space directorate, Haim Eshed has revealed that aliens do exist and President Donald Trump knows about it.

According to a report on Wednesday by the Jerusalem Post, Eshed, 87, said that Israel and the U.S. have been dealing with the ‘aliens’ for years.

Eshed stressed that agreements had been made between the ‘aliens’ and the U.S., which ostensibly were made because they wished to research and understand “the fabric of the universe,” the Jerusalem Post reported, quoting an Israeli media outlet, Yediot Aharonot.

“The cooperation includes a secret underground base on Mars, where there are American and ‘alien’ representatives,” Eshed reportedly said.

“There is an agreement between the U.S. government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here,” he said.

Eshed added that President Trump was aware of existence aliens and had been “on the verge of revealing” information but was asked not to in order to prevent “mass hysteria.”

