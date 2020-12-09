NANS vows to shut down private universities if ASUU fails to call off strike

The newly elected President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Sunday Asefon, has vowed that the students’ body would shut down all private universities in the country, if the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), fails to call off the nine-months strike embarked on by its members.

Asefon who bared his mind on the lingering empasse between the Federal Government and ASUU on the way forward, on Wednesday, December 9, said the prolonged industrial action embarked on by the university lecturers had taken a toll on Nigerian students and their parents and if they fail to call off the strike, then NANS would be forced to shut down private universities in the country.

He added that most of the striking lecturers have been engaged by the private universities and do not care about the students in government universities, hence the prolonged strike because they have other sources of income.

Read also: NANS reveals next line of action should ASUU strike exceed December

According to the NANS President, he and his executive members would engage the representatives of the government representatives and the leaders of ASUU to find a lasting solution to resolve the stalemate in negotiations between the two arms.

Asefon concluded by saying that after the consultations with the two parties and the lecturers still refuse to call off the strike, then “NANS would move in and shut down all tertiary institutions in the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions