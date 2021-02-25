Alisson's father drowns while swimming near holiday home in Brazil | Ripples Nigeria

Father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Jose Becker, drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil on Wednesday, local police said.

The 57-year-old had been swimming at a dam on his property near the town of Rincao do Inferno and was declared missing around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Read Also: Alisson becomes world’s most expensive keeper with Liverpool move

The Fire Department of Cacapava do Sul sent a team to assist in the search and it located the body at 11:59 p.m., authorities told ESPN Brazil. No foul play was suspected.

“It is with great sadness that we received the news of Jose Agostinho Becker’s death, the father of our ex-goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel,” Internacional, whom both brothers played for, tweeted their condolences.

Join the conversation

Opinions