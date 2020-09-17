ALLEGED CYBER FRAUD: More trouble for Hushpuppi as new evidence is submitted against him in California

More trouble lay in the wait for Instagram celebrity and alleged cyber scammer Ramon Abbas a.k.a Hushpuppi after new evidence was submitted against him in the US city of California.

In the new evidence submitted against him on Wednesday, Hushpuppi was accused of using his personal email to register on a website “whizzlog” which is a market place for buying US bank logs and money laundering.

The fresh evidence submitted against Hushpuppi also alleged that his email address contained registration confirmation from Whizzlog and numerous confirmation and receipts of bank logs he purchased.

This came two months after a US court Judge; Jeffrey Gilbert denied the bail application of the alleged internet fraudster, which was filed on his behalf by his personal lawyer, Gal Pissetzky.

The lawyer who has been battling to secure the release of his client, had applied for him (Hushpuppi) to leave jail with an electronic tag and live with the uncle, but US prosecutors opposed the bail application.

However, Judge Gilbert denied Hushpuppi bail on grounds of him being a flight risk and also ordered that the suspected fraudster be remanded in custody until he is taken to a court in California.

Reacting to prosecutors’ argument, Pissetzky said his client had too much to lose if he flees from the United States.

