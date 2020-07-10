Hushpuppi has a good chance of beating fraud allegations against him –Lawyer

Legal counsel to alleged internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi has stated that his client has a good chance of beating off the fraud allegations levelled against him by the FBI.

Chicago-based lawyer, Gal Pissetzky, the legal representative of Hushpuppi, in an interview with Forbes on Thursday said that his client was not guilty of the crimes against him.

“Absolutely not guilty of [the] charges they are accusing him of. (Abbas) was running a legitimate business and a very legitimate Instagram account and did not take part in any scam or fraud,” he said.

Pissetzky who has been involved in a lot of notable cases in the USA also said that he planned to put up “vigorous defence to get Hushpuppi out of the case.”

This came days after Hushpuppi, was handed over to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) by officials of Dubai police.

His handing over was confirmed by Christopher Wray, FBI Director, who took to social media platform, Twitter, to thank and appreciate Dubai police for the role it played in ensuring the arrest of Hushpuppi and his gang.

The 37-year-old Dubai resident was alleged to have defrauded 1,926,400 people from different parts of the world and stolen about 1.6bn Dirham (N168bn).

The FBI also alleged that Hushpuppi attempted to defraud an English Premier League football club of £100m (N48.4bn).

