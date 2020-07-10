Rivers Angels describe report of Oluehi, Nwabuoko’s Pozoalbense move as ‘misleading’

About the signing of Tochukwu Olehi and Evelyn Nwabuoku by Spanish second-division club Pozoalbense, Rivers Angels have described the news as misleading.

The Nigerian club have denied making any deal with the Spanish side, describing reports about the signing as inaccurate.

The media went agog on Wednesday after the Pozoalbense announced the signing of the Super Falcons duo, heaping praises on goalkeeper Oluehi on their website.

But on Thursday, a statement was released by the Nigerian women’s professional league side countering the supposed move.

“This is to inform the general public that news making the rounds about two of our players; Evelyn Nwabuoku and Tochukwu Oluehi signing for a Spanish Reto Iberdrola club Pozoalbense is misleading and inaccurate,” the statement read.

“As of Thursday July 9, 2020, Nwabuoku and Oluehi remain bonafide players of Rivers Angels FC with existing contracts with us.

“Neither the said club nor its representatives have contacted anyone from here and hearing that they have announced the signing of our players is highly disrespectful and unethical.

“If and when both players secure any deals from teams in Europe, Rivers Angels FC will most definitely communicate it to the world via our various platforms but for now, neither has signed anything with anyone.

“We urge everyone to take note of this statement intended to set things right as they should be.”

In April 2016, Oluehi and compatriot

Cecilia Nku left Rivers Angels to join Norwegian club Medkila IL where she played 21 games for Medkila, before returning to Rivers Angels and is since 2017 the team captain, of the Angels.

Nwabuoku, 34, played for Bayelsa Queens and Rivers Angels before moving to BIIK Kazygurt of the Kazakhstani women’s football championship in 2015.

She subsequently moved to French side En Avant de Guingamp, where she joined up with fellow Nigerian international Desire Oparanozie.

