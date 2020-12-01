ALLEGED N2.2BN FRAUD: Police confirms arrest of Maina in Niger, ex-pension chief to be extradited to Nigeria

The police said on Tuesday its operatives have commenced the processes for the extradition of the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrashid Maina, from Niger Republic.

Maina was arrested through the joint efforts of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL National Central Bureau, Abuja, and their Nigerien counterparts in Niamey on Monday.

He is currently in a detention facility in the landlocked West African nation awaiting the completion of his extradition process to Nigeria.

Maina, who is standing trial for alleged money laundering to the tune of N2.2billion, was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after he refused to appear in court for resumption of his trial.

The Force spokesman, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the police authorities are perfecting the paperwork for the repatriation of the ex-pension task force team from Niger.

According to him, Maina would soon be brought back to the country to continue with his trial.

The court, however, granted bail to the Borno South Senator, last Friday.

The statement read: “Following the arrest of former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina, in Niamey, Niger Republic, the Nigeria Police Force is perfecting extradition processes of the fugitive to Nigeria to enable him to face trial in pending criminal proceedings against him.

“Maina, who was declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction, was arrested on November 30, 2020, through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterparts.“

The force assured that “there shall be no hiding place for any suspect, no matter how highly placed.”

