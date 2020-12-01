Operatives arrest runaway Maina in Niger Republic

The runaway former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has been arrested.

Maina was arrested in Niger Republic by operatives of intelligence service in collaboration with men of the anti-corruption agency in Nigeria on Monday evening.

According to a PRNigeria report, Maina’s arrest was made possible by an existing mutual relationship and security agreement between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Maina on a 12-count money laundering charge.

The commission alleged that Maina laundered about N2 billion. It said he used part of the money to acquire landed properties in Abuja.

After the senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume stood as surety for Maina and he was released on bail, the former pension boss ran away and stopped attending trial.

Only last week, the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang remanded Ndume in Kuje prison for his persistent failures to produce Maina in court.

Earlier, the judge had ordered that Maina should be arrested anywhere he was found.

