AMOTEKUN: Southwest not seceding from Nigeria – Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, declared on Monday the Southwest geopolitical zone has no plans to secede from Nigeria, saying the establishment of the regional security outfit, Amotekun, was to tackle armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry and other criminalities.

He said the creation of Amotekun was also to ensure the safety of people in the Southwest.

According to the governor, the region remains an integral part of the country and will continue to be part of a united and indivisible Nigeria.

Fayemi stated these when he hosted a pan-Yoruba development interest group, the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) Worldwide led by the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, said nobody should entertain any fear of secession by the Southwest over the launch of Amotekun which was created to protect all residents of the region.

He said: “Amotekun is not political, it was established for the protection of our people and stem the tide of armed robbery, kidnapping and illegal destruction of lives and property.

“This is the first time that the region is united on the need to raise a security platform to complement the existing security agencies to protect the lives and property of our people which is our constitutional duty.

“I also want to say that the Southwest is not seceding from Nigeria. The southwest zone remains part of Nigeria and it will remain committed to a united and indivisible Nigerian federation.”

He commended OPU for promoting the culture of the Yoruba all over the world, saying his administration fully supported the sustenance of culture and using it to drive social integration, job creation, and tourism.

