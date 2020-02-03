ANAMBRA: 7 injured as fires razes INEC office, residential building

There was pandemonium in the Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, when fire razed the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and a residential building beside the premises of the electoral body.

Reports say the fire incident which occurred at about 12:30 pm on Sunday from a burning bush near the building housing the commission, also injured seven people as firefighters battled to save what was left of the building.

The incident was confirmed by SP Haruna Mohammed, the spokesperson of Anambra State Police Command who said that the scene of the incident was cordoned off by firefighters who did everything to stop the inferno.

He said; “At about 12:30 pm of today 2/2/2020, there was fire incident at the INEC office, Ogidi in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Police patrol team led by DPO of Ogidi Division rushed to the scene and Fire Service department was contacted. Scene was cordoned off and effort is ongoing to put off the fire and prevent it from escalating to other adjourning buildings.

“The fire allegedly emanated from bush burning; however, the extent of damage done is yet to be determined,” Mohammed added.

