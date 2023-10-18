Anambra PDP says Gov Soludo attacking critics not healthy for development

The Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo of attacking critics of his administration.

The party which noted this in a press statement on Tuesday, by its spokesman in Anambra, Uloka Chibuike, called on the governor to desist from such acts.

According to Chibuike, Soludo should not be unaware that he occupies a public position of trust, and as such, should expect people to demand accountability from him.

He also cautioned the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to see his critics as those who want the betterment of the state, and not his enemies.

He said: “He must be reminded that the Anambra State Government House is not his private business from which he launches attacks and throws punches at those with whom he has family or business disagreements; he must be accountable to the people of the state.

“The recent attacks by the Press Secretary and other senior aides of the governor against critics of his administration, policies, and supposed accomplishments, which can only be described as minimal or next to nothing compared to what was promised, portray him as someone who is struggling, unpopular, and has no substantial scorecard.

“The continuous verbal assaults against critics and commentators suggest that the current government is adrift and marooned.

“Critics and commentators are not adversaries of the government, but rather, citizens who want to see the government keep their promises and make suggestions on how the government might improve.

“It is unacceptable for Soludo to become defensive and resort to verbal onslaught when reminded that there is little evidence on the ground to justify his 19 months in office.”

