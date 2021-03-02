Ancelotti wants Iwobi, Everton teammates to enjoy 'top four' feeling even for one day | Ripples Nigeria

Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti is hoping that Everton would beat West Brom on Thursday for an ‘opportunity’ to enjoy being in top four.

Ancelotti, who has been manager at the Goodison Park from the start of the season, has secured 13 victories in 25 league games.

The Toffees defeated Southampton on Monday and are currently seventh on the table.

If they beat West Brom on Thursday they will move into fourth ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea, who play each other later the same evening.

“We have a great opportunity,” said Ancelotti after Monday’s victory.

“I don’t know for how long it will be, maybe for one day, or two or three, but we would like to touch the position, so we have to put all our fight into the game on Thursday.

“We have to try to see how we feel if we are there.”

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi played as an 87th-minute substitute in Everton’s victory against Saints. He is likely to be in action against Semi Ajayi’s West Brom in their next outing.

