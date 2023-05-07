Another batch of evacuated Nigerians arrive Abuja from Sudan

The seventh batch of Nigerians evacuated from war-torn Sudan, comprising of 836 passengers arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Sunday, aboard an Azman Air carrier, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has confirmed.

A statement by the Head of Media, Public Relations, and Protocols Unit of the Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said that the sixth batch of returnees from Port Sudan aboard Tarco Airline, landed moments before the batch seven, with 102 evacuees, including pregnant women and children.

“Tarco Airline left Port Sudan International Airport at 5:25 a.m. local time, with estimated time of arrival in Abuja, Nigeria at 11:30a.m. to noon,” he said.

READ ALSO: Egypt orders over 500 Nigerian students back to Sudan over missing passports

“Earlier, another batch of 410 evacuees departed Aswan International Airport, Egypt, and landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport around 10:30a.m. local time on MaxAir.

“I am happy to inform you that Max Air and Azman are airborne and are expected to arrive in Abuja at 10a.m. today, Sunday, 7 May, 2023 with more than 700 passengers.

“May Allah bring the two batches safely. Aamin. We await the arrival of Air Peace later. The good news is, no Nigerian life has been lost so far,” he added.

EVACUATION UPDATE: (6th and 7th Batches of Evacuation:) The 6th and 7th matches of Evacuees: 424 Nationals that departed Aswan International Airport, Egypt, landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport around 12:30 pm local time on May 7 via Tarco and Azman Air respectively.… pic.twitter.com/CyvHFms6ZV — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) May 7, 2023

