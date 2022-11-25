Another Mexican journalist shot dead by gunmen

Another Mexican journalist, Pedro Pablo Kamul, has been shot dead by gunmen inside a taxi on his way to work in the volatile Veracruz State where more than five journalists have been killed since the beginning of the year.

According to police report on Thursday, Kamul who was killed on Monday, worked as a radio host and reporter for local media outlets AX Noticias and Es Amor, which also posted on social media confirming his passing.

The police said though investigation has been opened in the shooting, it is unclear whether Kamul was the target of a random attack or a target because of his journalistic work.

The deceased’s employer, AX Noticias, has already charged security officials to investigate their employee’s death and punish those culpable for the “cowardly act.”

According to a media pressure group in the country, Article 19, “the year 2022 has been a horrific year for journalists working in Mexico as 331 attacks and 18 homicides have already been reported between January and August.”

