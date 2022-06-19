‘Any Yahoo boy who kills for money will die this week’, Pastor Ibiyeomie declares

The General Overseer of the Salvation Ministry, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has declared instant death for internet fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo Boys, or any ritualist who kills for money, saying they will die this week.

The popular televangelist made this declaration on Sunday morning during a sermon at the church’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

During the sermon, Pastor Ibiyeomie urged the culprits and other Nigerians who harbour thoughts of using another human being for money rituals to refrain from such, saying God has warned against the shedding of innocent blood in the quest for wealth.

Read also: Pastor David Ibiyeomie says money is reason most young men are not married

“If anybody has used charm to kill someone around you, this week, that person will die. God is saying, “don’t shed blood to get money.’ Stop pounding children, get clean money,” he said.

“Don’t do Yahoo plus. It is demonic. Some people use their mother that gave birth to them, even their relations for money. What kind of money is that? What kind of money will make you see your blood relations dying and you are happy?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now