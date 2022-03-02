Pastor David Ibiyeomie says money is reason most young men are not married

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the senior preacher and founder of Salvation Ministries has urged bachelors to amass money and marry as soon as possible.

Speaking to his congregation during his weekly service on Tuesday, March 1, Pastor Ibiyeomie mentioned that most young men are not married because they are poor.

Ibiyeomie stated: “There is no man who is mature who doesn’t want to marry. It’s poverty, if you have money won’t you marry?

So, you know that God has wonderful plans for you but Satan said No! No job, no contract, no nothing, then you’re still looking.

Fight and say this is not the plan, I can’t be this mature and not get married, we have Bachelors we have Manchelors and we have Pachelors.”

He did not stop there, he went on to address men who are between the ages of 25 to 40.

According to Ibiyeomie, men who are not yet married in their 20s are ‘manchelors’ while those who are in their 40s are ‘pachelors’.

Read also: Pastor David Ibiyeomie lays curses on ‘yahoo boys’, policemen

He stated that when a man has amassed enough money, it is advisable he settles down and makes his family happy.

Pastor Ibiyeomie continued, “Bachelors is in his 20s, if you are between 25 and 40 and you’re not married you’re a Manchelor; you have become a man and you’re not married. If you’re above 40 you have become a Pachelor.

“There are some Pachelors who are not married not because they don’t want to marry but because there is no money.

“No finance, there will be no romance, have you seen any woman who says I love a man without money, not one, I have not seen a woman who loves a man who is broke.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now