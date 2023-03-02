APC acknowledges Wike’s role in Tinubu’s victory in Rivers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council said on Thursday the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, was instrumental to the victory of the party’s candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in last weekend’s election in Rivers State.

The APC candidate polled 231,591 votes to defeat the duo of the Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Obi scored 175,071 while the former Vice President garnered 88,468 in the exercise.

Wike was the arrowhead of the G-5 that refused to support Abubakar in the election.

The group had demanded the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, for breaching the zoning agreement in the party.

Other members of the G-5 are Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

The governors had in their demand listed Ayu’s resignation as a pre-condition for the support of the PDP candidate in the presidential election.

A member of the APC PCC and the leader of the Independent Campaign Council in the state, Tony Okocha, said in a statement in Port Harcourt that Wike’s efforts helped Tinubu to secure the mandatory 25 percent votes in Rivers State.

He commended the governor for his contribution to the former Lagos State governor’s success in the election.

Okocha said: “Saying Wike was key to the victory of our candidate Tinubu is an understatement. The governor was instrumental to our victory one million times.

“He told Rivers people to vote for someone that will support the state. He mobilised human beings and resources to ensure this victory. We commend him.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

