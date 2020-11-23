APC alleges PDP Lagos-East senatorial candidate forged WAEC result

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has approached a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos to stop the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, from participating in the upcoming Lagos-East senatorial bye-election, alleging that he forged his WAEC result.

The APC stated this in a fresh suit it filed before the court, praying the court for “an order disqualifying the 1st defendant (Gbadamosi) from contesting any election into the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, having submitted a forged WAEC certificate containing results and subjects materially different from that contained on the official website of WAEC to the 2nd defendant (INEC).”

The defendants in the suit are Gbadamosi and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In the suit filed by its lawyer, Mr Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), the APC claimed that its check on WAEC website showed that Gbadamosi, in 1985, registered and sat for eight WAEC subjects but the certificate he submitted to INEC indicated that he only registered for and took five subjects.

“The number of subjects recorded for the 1st defendant on the platform of WAEC materially differs from the number of subjects recorded for the 1st defendant on the purported WAEC Certificate submitted to the 2nd defendant.

“The certificate was forged and or falsified to conceal the fact that the 1st defendant sat for and failed Mathematics, Economics and Bible Knowledge,” the APC alleged in its statement of claim.

The PDP and Gbadamosi had earlier, through a suit by their lawyer, Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, sought the disqualification of the APC candidate, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, over alleged possession of two voter cards.

