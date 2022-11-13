APC campaign: Buhari meets Tinubu, Adamu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting took place just 48 hours before the flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign slated for Jos, Plateau State, on Tuesday.

President Buhari returned from a two-week medical trip to the United Kingdom on Sunday evening.

The Special Assistant on Digital Communications to the president, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed the meeting in a post on his Twitter handle – @BashirAhmaad – on Sunday night.

He wrote: “JUST IN: President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Chairman of the great party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, ahead of the formal presidential campaign flag-off later in the week.”

