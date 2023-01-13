Politics
APC campaign tackles PDP over claim of alleged plot to postpone 2023 elections
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council on Friday berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for raising a false alarm on the 2023 elections.
PDP had in an earlier statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, accused the ruling party of plotting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the elections.
The party insisted the dates for the elections remain sacrosanct, saying the ruling party and its government were incompetent and corrupt.
But in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, the council accused the major opposition party of attempting to stall the polls.
He said the PDP was unprepared for the election and slammed its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for leaving the country days before the poll.
READ ALSO: Court dismisses PDP’s bid to stop Tinubu from taking part in 2023 election
Onanuga said: “Our attention has been drawn to the jumbled press statement given by the rudderless and very confused Peoples Democratic Party today. We have nothing but pity for a party that has become a mess and a total embarrassment to itself and its despondent members.
“APC noted that for lack of anything tangible to tell Nigerians six weeks to the general elections as its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, disappeared from the campaign trail, PDP has resorted to making irresponsible statements just to fill media space.
“The latest is the false information that the Federal Government and INEC plan to postpone the general elections.
“Nigerians are advised to ignore this senseless conjecture from PDP as there is no iota of truth in the allegation.
“The electoral umpire has made it abundantly clear of its readiness to conduct the elections and these elections will hold as scheduled in February and March this year.
“Knowing that it has no path to victory and no real agenda for development to sell to Nigerians by its absentee presidential candidate, PDP has nothing profitable again to engage in other than raising false alarms, manufacturing outright lies, and disseminating innuendos to deceive the public.”
