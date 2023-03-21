APC candidate, Sadique Abubakar, rejects outcome of Bauchi guber election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bauchi State, Sadique Abubakar has rejected the outcome of last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Monday declared Governor Bala Mohammed as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

The former Chief of Air Staff, who reacted to the INEC declaration in a chat with journalists at his residence in the state capital, described the election as a “complete sham.”

He alleged that the process was marred by irregularities in all the 15 local government areas where governor was declared as winner in the election.

Abubakar also claimed that the results were altered to give “undue advantage to the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate.”

He argued that APC agents were chased away from the polling units where the party has a stronghold to give room for alterations of the results.

“Our supporters were intimidated, guns were fired, security personnel were shot at and wounded. Ballot boxes were stuffed. People were not allowed to exercise their franchise freely.

“We are studying the situation and still gathering information about the happenings. We are discussing on the next line of action. We will soon make our position public.

“The election was not the representation of the collective mandate of the people of the state. The exercise was not free and fair and therefore, it is unacceptable to us,” the ex-NAF chief added.

