‘Buhari lacks confidence in you as APC candidate,’ Atiku campaign tells Tinubu

The Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign organization on Thursday blasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence at the party’s campaign rallies.

Since the president graced the APC campaign flag-off in Jos, Plateau State, in October last year he has been conspicuously absent at the party’s rallies in many states of the federation.

The presidency late last year issued a statement and assured APC members of President Buhari’s commitment to the party’s success in the February 25 election.

The campaign organization was reacting to a statement credited to the APC candidate about his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar.

Tinubu had during one of the party’s rallies in the North said the former Vice President lacked the integrity to rule Nigeria.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the organization said Buhari’s absence from APC presidential campaign rallies was an indication that he lacked confidence in the party candidate’s ability to win next month’s election.

The organization also challenged the former Lagos State governor to clear himself on the allegations hanging on his neck.

The statement read: “Is it not an absurdity that a presidential candidate that is beleaguered by several allegations bordering on corruption, perjury, [and] identity theft could muster the courage to address any gathering whatsoever on the issue of Integrity?

“The Atiku/Okowa campaign says the continuous absence of President Buhari at the APC presidential campaigns showcases a concern by Mr. President that Tinubu will lose a free, fair and credible poll at the February 25 presidential election.”

