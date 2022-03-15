APC CECPC functional as originally constituted, Akpanudoedehe returns, dispels reports of in-fighting

The recent division amongst the ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

seems to have been squashed after the National Secretary of the Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, disclosed that the leadership positions were still intact.

Akpanudoedehe made this assertion on Tuesday at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

Addressing the media and party faithful, the CECPC Secretary revealed that the party remains united and the cause of the furore was a medical trip undertaken by the Chairman, Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni despite handing over to Niger State Governor Sani Bello in an acting capacity.

Addressing newsmen, the National Secretary said, “The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the Chairmanship of His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, makes this Press Release to clarify the events of last week and reassure the membership and stakeholders of the Party, as well as the Nigerian people in general, that the Governing Party is crisis-free, strong and remains united in giving the country the transformative leadership and good governance which she promised them.

“On the 28th day of February, 2022 the CECPC Chairman took a long-delayed trip abroad on health grounds, leaving behind written authorisation for other members of the CECPC to continue work in his absence, particularly the day to day management of the APC.

“In his absence, sundry activities earlier scheduled for action appeared to develop fresh urgency in order to satisfy the Timetable for the 2023 General Elections released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), thus galvanizing some within the CECPC to act in their best understanding of both the situation and the leadership dynamics in the Committee/Party.

“All such actions were clearly identified at all times as happening in an acting or proxy capacity, and under the auspices of the substantive Chairman, His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni, contrary to widespread speculations that the Chairman, Secretary or some other officials of the CECPC have been removed from Office or otherwise replaced.

“The CECPC is intact and functional as originally constituted.

“That delivering a seamlessly successful National Convention for the APC on March 26, 2022 is top on priority for the CECPC and we shall continue to execute such assignments as are legal pending the return of the Chairman who is on his way back to the country and shall resume Office on arrival with the full support of all members and other stakeholders.

“We are grateful to INEC for her firm guidance in the entire circumstances.

“Meanwhile, the party has engaged a team of senior lawyers to address a purported court order halting the planned APC National Convention. We hereby call on the Judiciary to give the matter the needed and expedient attention in our bid to vacate the purported Court order and allow for the conduct of a transparent and rancour-free National Convention deserving of our great party, APC.”

The INEC had refused to recognize the chairmanship of Niger State Governor, Sani Bello.

This was detailed in a letter by the commission dated 9th March 2022, signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Rose Oriaran Anthony, and titled, “Re: Invitation to the emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee.”

According to the INEC, Governor Buni remains the National Chairman of the APC CECPC, and will only correspond with him regarding the internal affairs of the party.

Bello had reportedly too over affairs at the APC national headquarters, announcing himself as the replacement of Buni who had headed the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

This led to accusations and counter-accusations over the usurpation of the Buni-led committee ahead of the party’s March 26 National Convention.

