Shehu Sani mocks Nigerian govt as nation-wide blackout persists

Former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, on Tuesday mocked the federal government, following the collapse of the nation’s power grid on Monday.

Sani, who expressed his thoughts in a tweet, stressed the lack of sincerity by the federal government as the main factor responsible for the unfortunate trend.

He hinted that privatization of the power sector, which ousted National Electronic Power Authority (NEPA) in favour of Power Distribution Companies resulted in epileptic power supply which Nigerians contend with today.

According to him, the privatisation only hardened the situation of the past by making the present seemingly difficult.

Sani wrote: “They told us that if NEPA is privatized, darkness will be things of the past. With DISCOs it has become things of the present”.

In a similar Tweet, the former lawmaker commented on the state of the country, particularly the widening issues of insecurity, and ASUU strike among others, adding that Nigeria appears the African version of Ukraine presently.

“National grid on the verge of collapse, airlines companies to shut down in three days, terrorists on killing spree and then ASUU…we are just the African version of Ukraine at the moment.”

