APC chieftain accuses Fayemi of fuelling intra-party crisis in Ondo

The factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Olu Olatuja, on Thursday accused Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, of fuelling intra-party crisis in the state.

Olatuja, who disclosed this to journalists at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, expressed concerns that 10 of the 12 governorship aspirants in the state may boycott the July 20 governorship primaries due to the failure of the party leadership to sanction Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his allies for alleged infringements on the party constitution.

He also called for the adoption of direct method of voting during the exercise.

The factional chairman said: “We need to call the attention of national leaders of our party to call the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, to order to avoid disgrace and embarrassment that may arise from abuse of his office as Chairman Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

“He and his cohorts should desist from facilitating undemocratic process, while trying to impose the incumbent Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Odunayo Akeredolu on the APC by pushing for an indirect primary model which is grossly inequitable and inimical to the success of our party in governorship election coming up on October 10, 2020.

“He should note that Ondo State is not an appendage of Ekiti State and such he should stop meddling with the political affairs of Ondo State.”

