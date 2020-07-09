Latest Politics

Benue Assembly shuts indefinitely over COVID-19

July 9, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Benue State House of Assembly has been shut indefinitely over COVID-19.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information and Orientation, Mr. Tertsea Gbishe, who disclosed this to journalists in Makurdi, said the decision was taken to allow members and staff of the Assembly undergo COVID-19 screening.

He also lamented the sudden spike in the pandemic cases in the state.

Gbishe said: “Given the nature of the Assembly’s functions which requires that members interact with their constituents on one hand and top government functionaries in Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on the other, it is important to undertake regular COVID-19 test because of the exposure of members while carrying out their constitutional responsibilities.”

The spokesman said plenary would resume as soon as the leadership of the House resolved that it was safe for members and staff to resume at their duty posts.

