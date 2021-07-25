APC clears 17 local councils in Ogun

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) has declared the chairmanship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winners in 17 out of the 20 Local Government Areas in the state following Saturday’s council poll.

Results from the remaining three LGAs – Ado/Odo/Ota, Ifo, and Abeokuta- were being expected and might be declared from 1:30 pm on Sunday (Today).

Among those declared winners by the commission were Wale Adedayo (polled 9,660, Ijebu East); Babatunde Emilola – Gazal ( polled 6,178, Ijebu – Ode); Odulate Olashile (polled 20,925, Sagamu); Shuab Ladejobi (polled 14,985, Odogbolu) and Odusanya Bolaji (polled 25,701, Ijebu-North).

About 12 political parties, including Labour Party (LP) New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) participated in the exercise. However, a faction of the PDP withdrew from the contest.

Chairman of OGSIEC, Babatunde Osibodu, who announced the results, said the election was one of the most peaceful, credible, and fairest elections in the state.

