APC condemns removal of Bauchi monarch, accuses govt of undermining traditional institution

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has condemned the removal of Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Kirfi as the Wazirin Bauchi by the state government.

The state government had in a statement issued by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs on Wednesday announced the removal of the monarch for alleged disrespect and disloyalty to Governor Bala Mohammed.

The Chairman of APC Media and Publicity Committee in the state, Sabo Mohammed, in a telephone interview with Ripples Nigeria, described the move as unacceptable and a ridicule of the traditional institution.

Mohammed also accused the government of undermining the traditional institution in the state.

He said: “We received with deep shock and sadness the announcement of suspension of the respected elder statesman in the person of Alhaji Bello Kirfi , the Wazirin Bauchi. We are worried because the suspension of highly respected traditional title holders in Bauchi Emirate is becoming a recurring incident.”

“You will recall that the Jakadan Bauchi, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Barr Yakubu Dogara, was suspended in a very skirmish politically motivated circumstance. Don’t forget Wakilin Birni, he was also suspended in what majority of the citizens viewed as politically motivated and now it just happened to Wazirin Bauchi who only spoke about the state of the nation as well as the state of affairs in Bauchi.

“Our perception is that as a Nigerian, he is entitled to his own opinion, it’s his personal opinion and I think a government that is claiming to be a democratic government should as well respect the divergent opinion of the citizenry.”

