APC constitutes reconciliation committees for Edo, Ondo

The Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday constituted Reconciliation Committees for the party in Edo and Ondo states.

The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the reconciliation committee for Edo State would be led by former senate president, Ken Nnamani, while Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, would head the reconciliation committee for Ondo State.

He said: “This is in line with the process of true reconciliation among leaders and members of the party at all levels, announced by the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

“Members of Edo reconciliation committee headed by Nnamani includes the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola and the Minister of State for Labour, Mr. Fetus Keyamo.

“Others are Prof. Tahir Mamman, Mrs. Margaret Okadigbo, Mr. Sanusi Musa and Mr. Abdul-Rahman Kawu Sumaila as Secretary.

“While members of the Ondo State reconciliation committee headed by Bello include Senator Adamu Aliero, Senator Bamidele Opeyemi, and Mr. Gambon Magaji.

“Others are Mr. Jasper Azuwatalum, Hajiya Binta Muazu, Mr. Iquo Inyang, and Mr. Shina Pellar as Secretary.”

The APC has been plagued by crises in the two states.

In Edo, the feud between the immediate past National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole and the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, led to the latter’s eventual defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The similar rift between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, also forced Ajayi to dump the ruling party for PDP.

