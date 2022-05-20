APC filled with crass nepotism —Adamu Garba

Former presidential aspirant under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) has branded the party as being characterised by crass nepotism holding Nigeria down.

Adamu defected to the Young Progressives Party (YPP) having raised about N83 million as an APC presidential aspirant, accusing his former party of over-financialising politics.

Adamu, who featured in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, said the APC was full of cronyism.

He noted: “That is why I said since APC has taken us to that direction, we have to define a new path.

“A path that would remove Nigeria from poverty and transit it to one of the greatest countries in the world away from the crass nepotism and cronyism that is evidently happening in the APC.

“In a situation where you commercialise political participation in the country, you are causing so much damage to the future of the country.

The YPP presidential hopeful lamented the outrageous fees pegged by the APC for presidential aspirants, adding that young Nigerians had no future in the party.

“By fixing the presidential form price at N100 million, the APC has succeeded in pursuing young people from politics.

“If you are a young man in Nigeria and you try to participate in any political activity in the APC, it is very clear that you are just trying to waste your time.”

