APC governors visit Buhari in Katsina, hail Tinubu-Shettima combination

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on Monday paid a Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State.

Governors on the trip to Daura were Aminu Masari (Katsina), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abubakar Bello (Niger), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna).

At the end of a closed-door meeting with the President, the governors expressed happiness with the choice of the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as the party’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, picked the former governor as his running mate on Sunday.

Bagudu, who addressed journalists after the meeting with the president, said the Tinubu-Shettima combination would complement Buhari’s achievements.

He described the former Borno State governor as one of Nigeria’s finest politicians.

The governor stressed that the Progressives Governors’ Forum would work for the party’s victory in Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

On his part, Uzodinma said the choice of Shettima was a collective decision.

He declared that the 22 APC governors would deliver their states in next year’s election.

Uzodinma said: “The 22 APC governors will deliver their states because they have done very well. I’m very confident about that.”

