APC has failed Nigerians woefully –ex-Gov Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has declared that Nigeria like the United States of America is going through some turbulence in form.of insecurity, poverty, division and hate.

Lamido made the comments in a statement issued on Sunday while taking a swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that the party has failed Nigerians woefully.

Speaking further after the successful conduct of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state congress in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State, Lamido said that the APC failed because it is a two-man political party, built around Bola Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Lamido, the PDP did better and lasted for those years because it was built by the people and for the people.

He added; ““the PDP is the only party which has that kind of capacity to lead Nigeria and Jigawa State because it is a party that is owned by the people, not a party that is built around one personality.

“In APC there are only two persons, It is only Buhari and Tinubu then after Buhari and Tinubu, they have nothing but in PDP wherever you go, you see PDP family, a party which is owned by the people, whoever leads the party will know he has to serve the people.

“I have produced so many leaders, Presidents, Governors, Parliamentarians, ministers, commissioners including contractors. “Remove the PDP virtue in Nigerian history there would be no Nigeria because PDP is Nigerian History.

“Today, Nigeria like America is going through some turbulence; insecurity, poverty, division, hate and what have you.

“We can not have a country where there is no mutual trust because in the absence of mutual trust there is no stability. “If there is no stability there would be no development.

“PDP has this advantage over every other party in Nigeria because we believe in one another; we love one another therefore trust is our watchword.

“Mutual respect, a firm belief in one another; only PDP can restore Nigeria. The Jigawa chapter of the PDP is going to be one of the building blocks to restore Nigeria to what it was 8 years ago, when there was security, stability, fuel, power, there was infrastructure development, stability, love, mutual respect, there was everything,” he concluded.

