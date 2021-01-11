Gunmen abduct businessman in Ekiti

A petroleum products dealer, Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami was on Sunday night abducted by unknown gunmen in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Akinbami was said to have been abducted at his filling station located along Ado-Ijan Road in Ado Ekiti at about 9 pm on Sunday.

The abduction of Akinbami was confirmed in a statement on Sunday night by the Police Public Relations Officer for Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu adding that the command had deployed a Special Team of Policemen to be assisted by the Amotekun Corp, the local hunters, and the Vigilantes to comb the bush for possible tracking of the suspects and the release of the victim.

The statement reads in part: “At about 2105hours on Sunday, one Mrs Mariam Akinbami came to Odo-Ado Divisional Police Headquarters and reported that her husband, Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami was kidnapped at the premise of his Petrol Station along Ijan/Ado Road at about 2030hrs on the same date.

“According to her, four unknown men quietly approached the husband, ordered him into his Toyota Jeep and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer led his team to the scene, but the abductors had already gone.”

According to Abutu, policemen, Amotekun operatives and others have commenced a search for the victim and the gunmen.

“The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, while calling for calm, has assured the good people of Ekiti State that the police will do their best to ensure the rescue of the victim and the tracking of the abductors.

“The Commissioner also advised everyone to be wary of strange and suspicious faces around their domains and implore everyone.

