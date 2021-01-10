Amotekun reacts to reports of clash with Fulani herdsmen in Oyo

The Oyo State Security Network Agency, Operation Alao known as Amotekun has reacted to reports that it clashed with Fulani herdsmen in Ibarapa and Oke Ogun areas of the state.

The Commandant of Amotekun corps, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd.), on Sunday debunked the reports as false.

He addressed newsmen in Ibadan, the state capital, explaining how his men launched six operations in four local government areas and what happened during the operations.

A statement detailing what happened, which he released during the media briefing read:

“Contrary to reports, there was no clash whatsoever between Fulani herdsmen and Amotekun in Ibarapa or Oke Ogun axis of Oyo State.

“What happened was that we launched clearance operations in different locations around the thick forests of the four local governments that have suffered kidnapping and wanton killings in recent times.

“When our men entered the forests at Aiyede, they were attacked and a gun battle ensued, which led to the death of three of the attackers. One of our men sustained injuries.

“It was not a clash with the Fulani because Fulanis were part of the planning of the operation and we raided the forests together.

“We were in touch with Seriki who is the leader of the Fulani in the area. Even after our men were withdrawn on Saturday afternoon, we got reports that some Fulani were kidnapped in one location close to the area of operation. So they are working with us because they are also victims of the dastardly acts of kidnapping in the area.

“The incessant kidnapping and wanton destruction of lives necessitated the planning of a clearance operation in Lanlate, Igbo Ora, Igangan, Iganna and Aiyegun general areas in Ibarapa East, Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North as well as Iwajowa Local Government Areas.

“There were six teams in all comprising members of Amotekun, vigilantes, hunters and Miyetti Allah Vigilante.

“All the six teams had elements of these groups (joint team). However, at Igbo Ora, one of the teams had an encounter with two armed men, effected their arrest and recovered one double barrel rifle.

“All suspects and weapons were handed over to the Divisional Police Officer, DPO Magoro Police Station, Igbo Ora at about 9 am on Saturday.

“In a related development, another team was attacked at about 9.30am in Igangan forest, Ibarapa North, while on the clearance operations at a settlement. The attack was repelled, resulting in serious injury to one member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria and three other suspects. Two dane guns were recovered at the scene.

“In Iwajowa LGA, one of the teams also arrested a kidnap kingpin operating around Aiyegun axis. He was arrested with a locally made pistol and cartridges. The operation was suspended at about 12 noon on Saturday to allow for further stock-taking.”

