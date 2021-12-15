APC has set Nigeria 20 years backward — Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Wednesday the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken Nigeria 20 years backward.

The governor, according to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, stated this during the inauguration of the Rivers State Government Safe Home by his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Udom Emmanuel, in Port Harcourt.

He urged Nigerians to be more careful in their choice of leaders in 2023.

Wike claimed that only states controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are preoccupied with delivering the dividends of democracy in the country.

“The other people (APC) are only fighting themselves about direct primaries and indirect primaries. We (PDP) are busy delivering dividends of democracy. You can see, the difference is clear.

“Your Excellency, I’m happy that you’re the one who has come because you’ve invited me severally to Akwa Ibom State to commission projects. I’m happy and I want to say to everybody that PDP governors are doing very, very well.

“So, we must be careful of dealing with those who are not serious. A party that is not serious, that has set our country 20 years back. We must be very, very careful.

“We are only interested in constructing roads. We are only interested in constructing schools, hospitals and the rest of it. But one important aspect that the government forgets is the less privileged, the vulnerable.

“We do not think that we owe them that duty to also protect them. It is key that every government should take this as a special project.”

