Politics
APC nullifies Ojougboh’s expulsion for anti-party activities
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has nullified the purported expulsion of the party’s chieftain in Delta State, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh.
Ojougboh was expelled from the APC by the party’s executive committee in the Ika South local government area of Delta State in March.
In a letter dated March 27 and signed by the party’s chairman in Ika LGA, Hilary Ibude, the executive committee said the chieftain was expelled following a series of petitions on his alleged involvement in anti-party activities.
However, in a fresh letter written by its National Legal Adviser, Ahmad El-Marzuq, the party described Ojougboh’s expulsion as null and void and of no effect.
The letter was addressed to the APC chairman in Ika LGA and made available to journalists on Wednesday.
El-Marzuq said the decision to expel the former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) executive director was inappropriate because he was not given a fair hearing on the allegations against him.
He wrote: “In your letter under reference, you attached the resolution of Ika South Local Government Area in Delta to expel Dr. Cairo Ojougboh from the party.
READ ALSO: Split in Delta APC over expulsion of Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege
“I have gone through the resolution of the Chairman of Ika South Local Government Area approving the expulsion of Ojougboh from the party.
“And it is my observation from the documents availed to the party that there was no evidence that the crucial element of fair hearing was afforded to Ojougboh to justify the resolution to expel him.
“Without evidence of compliance with the basic procedure of disciplining a member of the party as envisaged in Article 21 of our party’s constitution, the expulsion of Ojougboh from the party would be null and void and of no effect whatsoever.
“Secondly, it is important to mention that the punishment of expulsion meted to Ojougboh by the chairman can only be confirmed and ratified by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).
“This is in accordance with Article 21.5 of the party’s constitution which was not followed and thus, the expulsion of Ojougboh remains inchoate until it is forwarded to the party’s NEC for a final determination of the matter.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...