APC NWC upholds Obaseki’s disqualification

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Saturday upheld the disqualification of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, by the party’s screening and appeal committees for the Edo State governorship primaries.

The party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, announced the NWC decision after the committee met to review the screening and appeal committees’ reports.

He also announced the expulsion of Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekenwen from the party.

The APC screening committee had on Friday disqualified Governor Obaseki from the June 22 governorship primaries in Edo State over alleged discrepancies in the certificates he submitted to the party.

The panel also disqualified Iduoriyekenwen and Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi from the primaries.

While Iduoriyekemwen lost out for instituting a suit against the party without exhausting all mechanisms of settlement in line with the APC Constitution, Ogiemwonyi was also disqualified for alleged contradictions in his certificates.

The Appeal Committee of the party’s screening panel had since upheld the decision to disqualify the trio from the governorship primaries.

