Edo discharges 16 more COVID-19 patients, records two deaths

The Edo State government said on Saturday 16 more COVID-19 patients had been discharged from isolation centres in the state.

The state governor, Godwin Obaseki, who disclosed this in a statement, added that the state recorded two new deaths from COVID-19 complications.

He said the state recorded 28 new cases of the virus on Friday.

The governor said:

“Edo has now recorded a total of 27 COVID-19-related deaths, 130 recoveries and 518 confirmed cases.”

Obaseki assured that the state government would continue to intensify efforts at containing the spread of the virus.

He urged residents of the state to be cautious and abide by all health and safety precautions to protect all citizens, especially the elderly.

“We have discharged 16 more COVID-19 patients from our isolation facilities. This brings the total number of recoveries in the state to 130.

“We call on all residents to abide by health and safety precautions to protect our elderly, who are most endangered,” Obaseki added.

