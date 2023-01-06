APC PCC clears doubt on Buhari’s support for Tinubu, says President to join campaign

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has cleared skepticism concerning President Muhammadu Buhari’s support for the party’s Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Members of opposition parties had insinuated that the President may not be in total support of Tinubu’s candidacy, hence his non-participation in his campaigns so far.

But in a statement on Friday, the Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN) stated that the president was billed to join the campaign trail in at least ten states.

Keyamo argued that the President was committed to the party’s campaign and that he had indicated his readiness to be physically present at some of the forthcoming campaign rallies.

He listed the states where the President would be physically present for rallies to include: Adamawa, Ogun, Kwara, Yobe,Cross River, Nasarawa, Katsina, Imo, Sokoto, and Lagos, where the grand finale would hold.

Part of the statement reads, “Recall that Mr. President, out of his very busy schedule, had earlier attended the flag-off of the presidential campaign in Jos on the 15th of November, 2022. This was also after graciously accepting to be the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling party.

“In the latest campaign time table released yesterday (5th January, 2023) the President is billed to join the Campaign Train in at least ten States.

“The states are Adamawa State on the 9th of January; Yobe State on the 10th of January; Sokoto State on the 16th of January; Kwara State on the 17th of January; Ogun State on the 25th of January; Cross Rivers State on the 30th of January; Nassarawa State on the 4th of February; Katsina State on the 6th of February; Imo State on the 14th of February and the Grand Finale in Lagos State on the 18th of February.

“The PCC expresses its profound gratitude to President Buhari, the leader of our great party, for his sterling and inspirational leadership at this time and for galvanising our teeming members and supporters across the country.

“We urge our party faithfuls and supporters to turn out en masse, as usual, in the forthcoming campaign rallies. The zero hour is nigh; our spirits must be high; we must not relent in this our collective march to our victory that is divinely ordained.”

