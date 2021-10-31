APC providing platform for youths to unlock potential – Aondoakaa

A former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Michael Aondoakaa, said on Sunday the All Progressives Congress (APC) has provided a political space for youths to unlock their potential.

Aondoakaa, who stated this at the Benue APC Youth Council maiden Youth Summit in Makurdi, added that the party placed a great premium on youth development.

He was represented at the forum by an APC chieftain in the state, Mr. Terwase Akume-Iusa.

He said: “APC is opening the political space and helping all young people to unlock our potential, to help you to fully appreciate who you are and what the future offers you.

“We attach great importance to your role of meeting the challenge of, and progress towards, building diverse, inclusive and peaceful political climate in Nigeria and Benue state in particular.

“May I appeal to all Benue APC youth that in spite of the adverse economic challenges confronting everyone today, do not play into the hands of desperate politicians.”

The ex-AGF, who is eyeing the APC ticket in the 2023 governorship election in Benue, promised to fast-track the development of the state if elected.

