APC selected Sanwo-Olu to head Ondo campaign so as to use Lagos funds for election —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State has asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reject his appointment as the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council for the Ondo State governorship election.

The opposition party argued that the main reason the APC appointed Sanwo-Olu to head its campaign in the state was not for his experience but because it would want the governor to fund the Ondo election with Lagos State funds.

The Lagos PDP publicity secretary, Gani Taofik, stated this in a statement on Wednesday entitled ‘Resist wasting Lagos funds on Ondo’.

It read, “The selection of Sanwoolu as Head of the APC Ondo State Governorship campaign council cannot be for his political experience but because the APC intends to use Lagos funds to run the Ondo elections.

“The party urges the Lagos State Commissioner for Finance and the Accountant General to prepare for accountability within this period of Edo and Ondo elections.

“We will invite EFCC and also support the legal protest against this selection targeted at diverting Lagos taxes in the face of colossal infrastructure inadequacies begging for attention in the state.

“Governor Sanwoolu should show empathy to Lagosians by rejecting the Greek gift selection as head of the APC campaign council, so as to concentrate on his much-touted quest to improve the state’s development.

“For the PDP, the state will be further plunged into avoidable debts and infrastructure deficits if the governor delves into such party assignments obviously distractive and prodigal at this time,” the statement read.

The Ondo State governorship election, which is expected to be a battle between incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC and Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP, is fixed to hold on October 10, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

