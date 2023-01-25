APC supporters clash at Jigawa campaign rally, one dies

One person was confirmed dead at the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship rally in the Kazaure local government area of Jigawa State on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Wednesday that the victim, a supporter of the APC senatorial candidate for the Jigawa North-West District, Babangida Husseini, was killed during a violent clash between rival groups of party’s supporters in the state.

The incident occurred a few days after some supporters of APC were injured in a bomb explosion at the party’s campaign rally in Rivers State.

The Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ekot, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Dutse, said police operatives are on the trail of the suspected killer.

He said: “Let me assure Nigerians that the operatives are on top of the situation. The prime suspect has fled to Kano. It’s a conflict between two groups of party supporters.

“They are members of the same APC. It is not a conflict between two parties.”

