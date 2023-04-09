APC to Labour Party: We’re not behind your crisis

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Barrister Felix Morka, in a statement, on Saturday, noted that the party was more interested in forming a government that would consolidate on the achievements of the outgoing administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the LP had been immersed in a leadership conflict leading to its secretariat occupied by thugs, and security operatives.

Recall that on Wednesday a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ordered Julius Abure to stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

The presiding Judge, Hamza Muazu, based on an ex-parte application, also ordered the National Secretary of the party, Farouk Ibrahim; National Organising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu; and National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara, to desist from parading themselves as the party’s national officers.

Abure had alleged that the APC was behind the travails trailing the party.

The APC, however, encouraged Abure to channel his energy in addressing the problems he created in the dysfunctional party (LP), noting that the Acting National Chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa, had exonerated the APC of involvement in the internal wrangling rocking the LP.

The statement reads: “With legs deep in quicksand, the embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, clawing desperately in search of firmer ground, baselessly blames the All Progressives Congress (APC) for his sinking and dysfunctional Party.

”In his irrational outburst, Mr. Abure accused the APC of colluding with police and other security agencies to invade and seize LP’s national secretariat and staging a crisis in that party.

“Total vindication of APC of any involvement in LP’s imbroglio was swiftly and categorically delivered by Mr. Abure’s successor and Acting National Chairman of LP, Mr. Lamidi Apapa, who exonerated our great Party of any interference in the party’s raging internal crisis.

“He clarified that the reported situation at the LP headquarters was a result of a legal process arising from the orders of a Federal Capital Territory High Court that barred Mr. Abure and other national officers of the party from parading themselves as such.

“The LP’s morbid obsession with APC is unfathomable and infantile, blaming APC for all its internal woes. Mr Abure’s bogus claim follows Mr Peter Obi’s unsubstantiated and vexatious claim that he was being hounded into exile by our party.

“To be clear, APC is not responsible for Mr Abure’s travails. He will do well to focus his thin attention and energy on dealing with the many allegations of criminal conduct of forgery and financial impropriety leveled against him by his own party

“While the LP continues to grapple with its myriad woes and crying wolf where none exists, the APC will stay focused and committed to forming a new government to be led by the visionary President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he drives the Renewed Hope agenda, and consolidate on the many gains of the out-going President Buhari- administration.”

