APC woos Kwankwaso as electioneering gains momentum

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has sought the return of a former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, into its fold ahead of the 2023 elections.

Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, the deputy national publicity secretary of the APC made this call via a statement on Sunday.

He said that Kwankwaso, needs to return to the party because he had better chances of becoming president on the party’s platform in the future.

Kwankwaso, a former minister, had left the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and contested its 2019 presidential ticket but lost to a former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Recently, he dumped the PDP for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) where he picked the party’s presidential ticket to run for the 2023 poll.

It’s not too late for Kwankwaso to turn around, according to the APC deputy spokesman.

He claimed that Kwankwaso had made significant contributions to the APC’s victory in the general election of 2015 and was well-versed in the party’s formation. APC leaders hoped to compensate him at the proper time, he added.

But he insisted that the former congressman must be a member of the party now in order to receive benefits in the future.

“Kwankwaso needs a national party like APC to achieve his presidential ambition. So, I plead with him to do the needful before it’s too late. The APC is where he naturally belongs and has an assurance of becoming a president one day, and not his current sectional NNPP.

“Just like Kwankwaso, Peter Obi is only enjoying sectional sympathy but a real presidential candidate needs to enjoy acceptability from all parts of the country,” he said.

