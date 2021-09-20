Sports
Araujo’s last-minute equaliser saves Barcelona from defeat against Granada
Ronald Araujo was the saviour of Barcelona on Monday night after his last-minute header saved them from defeat against Granada in La Liga.
The game played in Camp Nou saw the host trailing right from the second minute but successfully secured a point from the game after the late equaliser.
It was Domingos Duarte who opened the scoring for Granada, who are yet to win a game in the league this season. And the late equaliser denied them a great opportunity.
Read Also: SportsBusiness: Bayelsa rewards Oborodudu, others as Barcelona wallow in €1.35bn debt
Barca have been having a poor run lately, that is, since the departure of former talisman Lionel Messi, who now plies his trade at Paris Saint-Germain.
The Ronald Koeman side have now secured just eight points from their opening four La Liga games and were thrashed 3-0 at home in the Champions League by Bayern Munich.
The Catalan club are on seventh spot in the table, and will travel to Cadiz on Thursday for their matchday 5 fixture in the Spanish topflight.
