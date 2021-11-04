Armed robbers, cultists using IPOB’s name to cause mayhem in South-East – Governors

The South-East Governors said on Thursday armed robbers, cultists and other criminals are using the name of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cause mayhem in the region.

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, who stated this in a statement, urged security agencies to protect the citizens during Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State.

South-East which was previously one of the peaceful regions in the country has been under the criminals’ siege since the beginning of the year.

The statement read: “We plead with all security agencies deployed for Anambra election to please secure the lives of our people in Anambra State while playing within the rules of their engagements.

“We are aware that the insecurity in South-East has gone beyond IPOB. Cultists, armed robbers and kidnappers have recruited themselves and are using the name of IPOB to be killing innocent citizens. We will not allow this to continue.

“We thank the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Independent National Electoral Commission for their determination to hold the Anambra election on 6th November 2021. We will give them every support and shall help them to ensure a free, fair, and violence-free election.

“We, therefore, ask our people to go out and vote for candidates of their choice as we have been assured of adequate security measures to secure their lives and properties.

“We are confident that through our mediation, that of religious leaders, Ohaneze Ndigbo and traditional rulers, IPOB will see reasons to call off all sit-at-home orders including the recent one of 5th to 10th November 2021.

“We as South-East Governors are committed to political solutions over the present situation in South-East and this will be achieved faster if all the illegal sit-at-home orders and violence by the various state agitators are stopped in South-East.”

