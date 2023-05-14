Arsenal lose to Brighton as Man City close in on Premier League title

Arsenal may have all but lost the Premier League title pursuit to rivals Manchester City after falling to a 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton on Sunday night.

If they had won, the Gunners would have gone one point behind Manchester City, who defeated Everton 3-0 earlier in the day to go four points clear.

But the loss has now left City just a win away from clinching the title they won last season.

On a deeply frustrating day for Arsenal, Leandro Trossard hit the bar against his former club while Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka both went close before Julio Enciso’s close-range header put Brighton ahead.

Substitute Deniz Undav doubled the lead after lobbing Aaron Ramsdale in the 86th minute before Pervis Estupinan added to Arsenal’s misery with Brighton’s third in the 96th minute.

City will win the Premier League title next Sunday in front of their own fans if they beat Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

In another Premier League clash played on Sunday, West Ham lost 2-1 to Brentford.

