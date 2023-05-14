BREAKING… Barcelona clinch La Liga title with derby win

Barcelona have sealed the 2022-23 La Liga title after cruising to a 4-2 victory over city rivals Espanyol on Sunday night.

Robert Lewandowski scores either side of Alejandro Balde effort before Jules Kounde added a fourth to keep Barca cruising.

Javi Puado and Joselu responded for the hosts to pick two consolation goals as they remain in the relegation zone and fighting for survival.

Read Also: Arsenal lose to Brighton as Man City close in on Premier League title

Barcelona have now claimed their 27th La Liga championship, and their first since 2018-19 when they won it under manager Ernesto Valverde.

Xavi, who joined the club as manager after Lionel Messi’s departure, won eight as a player with Barca and now this one as a manager.

After the game, some Espanyol fans ran onto the pitch so all the Barcelona players ran down the tunnel. It was chaotic right on the pitch with Espanyol fans and the security staff as Barca players got to safety.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now