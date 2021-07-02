Sports
Aruna to captain Team Nigeria at Tokyo Olympics
Table tennis sensation Aruna Quadri will lead Team Nigeria to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.
For the Paralympic Games, Para powerlifting star, Lucy Ejike will lead the Paralympics Team Nigeria.
This was according to the Director FEAD Dr. Simeon Ebhojiaye, who said the athletes were selected to lead the teams during the National Sports Federations meeting held in Abuja.
Aruna, African Number one table tennis player, became the first African to reach the quarterfinal round of the table tennis event at the Rio 2016 Olympics in Brazil.
The 2014 World Table Tennis Player of the Year who is making his third Olympics appearance will be assisted by the captain of the women basketball team Adaora Elonu.
Read Also: Table tennis federation confirms Aruna’s qualification for Tokyo Olympics
Commonwealth wrestling medalist Odunayo Adekuoroye will be the flag bearer during the opening ceremony, while African record holder in the long jump Ese Brume will bear the flag during the closing ceremony.
Ejike, who will be competing in the Para powerlifting will Captain Team Nigeria to the Paralympics Games which follow after the Olympics.
Meanwhile, the first batch of Team Nigeria contingent is expected to depart the country to Japan on Tuesday, July 6 while the second batch departs July 13, 2021.
For the Paralympic Games, Team Nigeria will depart on August 8, for a 14-day Pre-Games Training Camp (PGTC) in Kisarazu.
Team Nigeria will compete in nine Sports at the Olympics and four Sports in the Paralympics. Weightlifting has been excluded following the failure of its athletes to meet the standard.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....