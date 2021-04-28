As Baba Ijesha arrested for defiling minor, Comedienne, Princess, says there may be other victims | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian humour merchant and Nollywood actress, Princess, real name Damilola Adekoya has reacted to reports pertaining to the arrest of her colleague, Baba Ijesha.

Princess in a video on her Instagram page in the wee hours of Wednesday suggested that there may be other women who have been victims of the perceived predator.

Princess held nothing back in the videos where she urged women who are victims of the Nollywood actor to come out of their closet and report the incidents to her via her DM.

It would be recalled that one week ago, Baba Ijesha real name Olanrewaju James was arrested for serially defiling a 14-year-old minor.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the 48-year-old Nollywood actor was arrested last Thursday evening for defiling the teenager for almost seven years.

READ ALSO: Police arrests Nollywood actor, ‘Baba Ijesha’ for allegedly defiling teenager in Lagos

The comedienne, Princess, who is a philanthropist could not hold back her tears as she revealed how she is usually paranoid whenever Ijesha or other male guests came to her house for a project or visitation.

She mentioned that she is unable to leave her wards with her male visitors due to unforeseen circumstances.

In the video, the actress mentioned that she has warned Baba Ijesha about his predatory nature, however, he has continued to deny molesting minors until he was nabbed and arrested recently.

She also revealed that he has apologized for his actions and confessed that the 14-year-old predator remains his only victim, however, Princess blatantly stated that she is aware that there are several younger women who have been sexually assaulted .

Watch Princess express her grief below.

Join the conversation

Opinions